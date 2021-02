The district said the winter weather is the reason it was rescheduled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is moving its food distribution to Thursday this week because of the winter weather.

The distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same eight sites:

East High

Chaney High

Paul C. Bunn

Martin Luther King

Harding

Volney

Wilson

Williamson

Normally, distributions are held on Wednesdays.