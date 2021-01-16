Youngstown City Schools creates online learning courses just for parents

Youngstown City School District introduced learning program, Parent YOU, helping students and parents with literacy, social wellness and college preparedness. A grant from Philanthropy Ohio made the parent engagement effort possible. Credit: WKBN

The district hopes to increase parent engagement with motivational speakers, rewards and discussions surrounding student wellness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program at the Youngstown City School District aims to help parents assist in their children’s learning process, while they learn some new things, too.

The newly-introduced Parent YOU program at the district allows parents and guardians to gain learn in a virtual class setting.

Beginning in February, parents will learn from educators and distinguished guest speakers on how to strengthen their child’s educational experience.

Parents can choose one of four focuses, called pathways, designed to guide them toward the most applicable sessions for them. YCSD offers classes geared toward students’ social and emotional wellness, literacy, diversity and college preparedness for English learners.

Philanthropy Ohio provided funding for this parent engagement program, scheduled as monthly meetings from February through May.

“Our Parent YOU will include special sessions for parents with valuable resources to help them on a personal level as well as navigating their scholar’s academic journey,” said YCSD Chief of Family Engagement Linda Hoey.

Participants in Parent University will first hear from the New York Times’ best-selling author and chef, Jeff Henderson. He’s a motivational speaker, in addition to being an executive chef at Bellagio and Caesar’s Palace. He began his career while serving 10 years in prison, where he discovered his passion for cooking.

Throughout the course, parents will “receive credits for participation and get awards for their accomplishments and continued learning.”

Applicants to Parent YOU should contact Hoey at linda.hoey@youngstown.k12.oh.us to receive additional information or attend the upcoming Parent PRIDE virtual meeting at 5 p.m. January 21.

Parent YOU is also looking for gift card or prize donations from participating local businesses. Contact Hoey for more information.