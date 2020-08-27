Youngstown City Schools continuing food distribution

The distribution will only be for students in the district

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools will continue distributing food to students in the district next week.

The distribution will be curbside pick-up like it was in the spring.

Every student will be given to an ID card. Youngstown City Schools Nutrition Services will scan the cards and give families five days of breakfasts and lunches per student.

The distribution will only be for students in the district.

If a family has students in more than one school in the district, they can pick up the food at one location.

“Our staff will be preparing more fresh fruits and vegetables for the meal kits,” said Tascin Brooks, YCSD’s chief of food service. “Participation is important for us to be able to keep offering this service. We want to offer quality, nutritionally-balanced meals to keep our scholars’ minds fueled during remote learning. It’s important to have nutritious foods to help stay healthy and increase learning ability.”

Curbside pick-up will be every Monday from 12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Paul C. Bunn, Harding, Kirkmere, Martin Luther King, McGuffey, Taft, Volney, Williamson and Wilson elementary schools.

It will also be available at East and Chaney high schools.

“We want to make sure all of our scholars get quality, healthy meals so they’re ready to do their best in their school work,” said CEO Justin Jennings.

They will be adding fresh salads and sides to the menu in the upcoming weeks.

“We will do that by utilizing the staff members who are not packing meals in the central kitchen and by opening all of our building kitchens for two days before distribution to clean, cut and prep fresh produce,” Brooks said.

If your student requires special meal accommodations, contact the district food service office at 330-744-7194.