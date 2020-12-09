Youngstown City Schools CEO announces new program during monthly virtual meeting

Jennings announced that the district received a grant from Philanthropy Ohio to start a "Parent University"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings held his regular monthly meeting on Zoom Wednesday to provide an update on activities at the district.

The district reported positive financials, with revenue exceeding expenditures. Jennings also reported that teachers ratified their contract Monday.

“We want them to know that we value them,” he said of the teachers.

Jennings also announced that the district received a grant from Philanthropy Ohio to start a “Parent University” at the district. He explained the program as offering parenting and cooking classes and said the district hopes to kick that off in January or February.

Jennings also went over new resolutions, which he said will be available for review on the district’s website.