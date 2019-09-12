Youngstown City Schools’ CEO comments on ‘F’ report card grade

Justin Jennings, the CEO of Youngstown City Schools, says there is a lot of improvement to be made

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of Youngstown City Schools has spoken about the 2019 Ohio Schools Report Card that was released Thursday.

The report gives each school in Ohio an overall letter grade. The grade is determined from six different components.

Youngstown City Schools received an “F” for its overall letter grade.

Justin Jennings, the CEO of Youngstown City Schools, says there is a lot of improvement to be made.

“We take that we have a lot of work to do, so our focus is going to be on teaching and learning, and our major focus is on literacy and also truancy,” he said.

This is the first year Jennings is serving as the CEO in Youngstown. Although he was not here for the reflecting school year of the report card, he says as a leader in the school system, he must take responsibility to see out the improvement.

“The blame has to come on me, it’s the leadership, so if I’m the person in charge, I have to make sure that I’m doing everything I can do to make sure that we’re supporting our teachers and administrative staff, and all of our staff as well,” he said.

