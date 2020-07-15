Youngstown City Schools CEO breaks down plan for virtual classes

Jennings said administrators will assess the situation from month to month to determine whether or not in-person classes can be held

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man in charge of Youngstown City Schools announced Wednesday that classes will start on time this fall, but they will all be virtual.

During his regular update for the community, CEO Justin Jennings told parents, students and others that classes will begin the new academic year online.

Instructors will have the option of teaching from their classrooms alone or from home. Unlike the situation last spring where participation was hard to track, Jennings said principals and teachers will be monitoring when students are online.

“So if they don’t log in and they don’t do their work, they won’t pass. It’s that simple. There’s not flexibility for this because everybody will have a device and they will also have the ability to have access at home, so there won’t be any excuse for it not to happen,” Jennings said.

Jennings said administrators will assess the situation from month to month to determine whether or not in-person classes can be held.