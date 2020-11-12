Youngstown City Schools cancel food distributions for 2 weeks

All district buildings will also be closed for two weeks as coronavirus cases increase across the state

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District has decided to suspend its weekly food distribution for two weeks due to Ohio’s climbing number of COVID-19 cases.

There will be no food distributions for the weeks of November 16 and 23.

The district’s buildings will also be closed for two weeks. The shutdown will start Friday.

“The most important thing is the health and safety of our scholars, staff, families and community,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings. “The virus is spreading at a record pace so I think it’s best, at this point, to shut everything down for two weeks. After that, we will reevaluate to see where things are and decide whether it’s safe to reopen. We all need to do our part to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic.”

The YOUCare medical clinics inside East and Chaney high schools will stay open.

Students will continue to learn online from home.