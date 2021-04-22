Youngstown City Schools bus involved in crash with car

The car hit the back of the bus and was heavily damaged

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown City Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened at Market and Breaden streets in Youngstown.

A car hit the back of the bus. The car is heavily damaged.

There were six children on board at the time from Youngstown Community School and South Side Academy. There were no complaints of injuries or any visible injuries on the student or driver, according to an official with the school district.

The driver of the car had minor injuries, according to investigators at the scene.

The driver of the car told police that the school bus turned in front of him. Police say the driver of the car had the right of way, and the school bus driver was determined to be at fault.

The bus driver was attempting to turn right from Market Street at the time.