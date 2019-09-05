Youngstown City Schools bring back teaching cursive handwriting

Those in favor of not teaching cursive handwriting argue technology makes it unnecessary, but research shows it helps with fine motor skills and creativity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is teaching cursive writing once again.

It hadn’t been taught in the schools for several years but this year, it’ll be brought back as part of the English and language arts curriculum.

Students in third grade will start learning cursive, spending about 10 to 15 minutes on it every day.

“Research shows that learning to write in cursive is beneficial to our scholars and we want to provide them every advantage we can,” CEO Justin Jennings said.

That research shows a link between cursive writing and fine motor skill development and creativity.

A University of Washington researcher found brain scans taken during handwriting show activity in areas of the brain involving memory and language.

Handwriting instruction was removed from the Ohio English language arts standards several years ago. Those in favor of dropping it argued technology made it unnecessary to learn how to write in cursive.