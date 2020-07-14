Youngstown City Schools asking parents to notify them of internet access

The school district is planning on starting the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District posted on Facebook notifying parents to contact their specific schools as to whether or not they have internet access at home.

The district asks for parents to call their child’s school Parent Engagement Coordinator to notify them if they do or do not have internet at home. The numbers are listed below.