YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — They aren’t talking too much about it, but city officials have rejected a settlement proposal from the owners of the Chill-Can plant in Youngstown.

No details on the proposed settlement were released because language in the deal asked for both sides to stay silent for now.

The plant has been vacant since land was broken for the project in 2016. Several people who lived there moved after their property was purchased for the project.

The city filed a lawsuit in May 2021 against the plant’s owners, MJ Joseph Development Corp., to get back city funds that were used for the project.

The owners have claimed plans for production were on track, but the project was sidetracked by delays in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian said the parties were to engage in mediation last week, but the owners of the plant did not show up but the settlement proposal was submitted.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.