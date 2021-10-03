Youngstown City Health District sets up at big events, hopes to boost vaccinations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a vaccine clinic at the 45th annual Panerathon Sunday.

The Youngstown City Health District hoped to bring information to those attending and get people vaccinated.

The city is still under the 50% mark when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Sometimes people, you know, are still on the fence and maybe when they see us out at an event it’s like ‘Well, maybe it’s a sign I got to get it now.’ So we’re just trying to be as many places as we can throughout the community especially the City of Youngstown,” said Erin Bishop with the Youngstown City Board of Health.

The goal is to help eliminate the excuse for people who can’t find a place or don’t know where to look.

YCHD gave out the Moderna and Pfizer first and second doses, as well as booster shots, to anyone who was eligible.

The city plans to be at local libraries and a few other spots next week.