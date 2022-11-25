YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health has awarded Youngstown more than $2.4 million from the city’s American Rescue plan for new health improvement zones.

Youngstown plans to invest this money in order to expand its programs for the next four years, working to improve the way the city identifies and addresses health issues.

The Youngstown City Health District is one of 26 projects across Ohio to receive funding for these Improvement Zones, receiving $450,000 in total. A Community Health Advocate Supervisor and four Community Health Advocates were hired for these Youngstown Health Improvement Zones known as (YHIZ).

Each side of town has its own Community Health Advocate and lead organization, including Community Action Teams, which will include local representatives. These teams will work to identify public needs in their local area in order to create a healthier community.

Health Advocates for each side of town include Price Memorial AME Zion Church (East Side); Ohev Beth Sholom (North Side); Needles Eye (South Side); and Grace Evangelistic Temple (West Side).