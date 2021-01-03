Youngstown city councilwoman speaks on violence after first 2 homicides of 2021

Councilwoman Samantha Turner and other local officials believe one step is learning how to effectively deal with conflict

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Only a few days into the New Year of 2021 and there have already been two homicides in Youngstown.

“It was just–not again. Not another young person gone, family mourning, and we are two days into the year and in the middle of a pandemic when all life is in jeopardy,” said City Councilwoman Samantha Turner of the 3rd Ward of Youngstown. “I could hear the accident that happened right after the shooting from my home bedroom window. This is where my child plays, so I’m extremely serious about this.”

Turner is referring to the two-car accident at Wirt Blvd. and Delaware Ave. that happened Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers shot. The victim was transported to Mercy Health but died due to his wounds.

The other shooting victim occurred Friday just after midnight near Glenwood Ave. on the 600 block of Almyra Ave.

One man is dead as police continue their investigation.

“If you know someone who is committing bad acts in your community, it’s unacceptable. Whether if it’s family or a neighbor, you tell them it’s unacceptable and it’s not okay,” Turner said.

While there’s no clear answer on how to end gun violence, Turner and other local officials believe one step is learning how to effectively deal with conflict.

“We do not know how to deal with conflict in our personal lives. As you can see with politicians, it’s just kind of bleeding through the community as a whole, so conflict resolution has to start young and has to be mindfully done,” Turner said.

“We need to change the mindset of people. People need to look to God. People have stopped fearing God. There is no fear, there is no do-overs. People need to change and not resort to violence,” said Victoria Allen, president of ICU Block Watch.

“Every life is valuable, and if the pandemic hasn’t shown us that, that everyone can be touched by something very quickly,” Turner said. “Let’s take that lesson and bleed into our lives because this is senseless, senseless violence.”

Anyone with any information on these two shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD.