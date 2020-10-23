Youngstown City Council, WRTA discuss expanding services to Trumbull Co.

WRTA was approached about the expansion because transit services that were already in Trumbull County are being limited

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council met with the WRTA Friday morning to talk about expanding services to Trumbull County.

The meeting was held over Zoom.

Members of the council spoke with WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

Harris explained that they were approached about the expansion because transit services that were already in Trumbull County are being limited.

“There’s two ways for our sales tax to be expanded into Trumbull County, and that is by a vote of the citizens or Trumbull County Commissioners can also agree to have our sales tax be imposed directly as we expand up there,” said Harris.

Currently, the WRTA runs a service to Warren.

Harris says, between now and the end of the year, they hope to have some sort of framework of what could be, to present to the council

