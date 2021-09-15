Youngstown City Council votes on $1,000 bonuses for employee vaccinations a 2nd time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It doesn’t appear an ordinance creating thousand-dollar bonuses for employees getting vaccinated will pass Youngstown City Council.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, council tabled the ordinance for a second time.

It would award $1,000 to any city employee who is already vaccinated or is fully vaccinated within 45 days after the ordinance takes effect.

Mayor Tito Brown is opposed to the idea. He’s looking at the possibility of a vaccine mandate.

“Into our insurance, what we’re looking at is what a vaccination mandate would look like if we would implement that. Then, individuals who are not vaccinated would be subjected to weekly testing,” Brown said.

The ordinance was proposed by sixth ward councilwoman Anita Davis, but at this point, it appears she does not have the votes needed to pass it.