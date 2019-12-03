Youngstown City Council to explain reasons behind potential sewer rate increase

To help people understand what's happening, a public meeting is being held Tuesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown could have some serious financial problems with the wastewater department if it doesn’t raise sewage rates.

Without the increase, there would be a $3.4 million deficit next year and $16.4 million by 2024.

To help people understand what’s happening, a public meeting is being held Tuesday night.

Some members of Youngstown City Council have been adamant about holding a public meeting before they vote on the increase.

They plan on explaining not only what the rates will be but also why the rates are needed.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has requested that council pass an increase in sewage rates. He wants them to go up 4% a year for the next five years.

The increase is necessary to help pay for EPA-mandated work that’s being done at the sewage treatment plant on Poland Avenue.

Council has until the end of the year to vote.

