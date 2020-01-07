Youngstown City Council reorganizes committee positions for new year

Mike Ray of the Fourth Ward will be president pro-tem

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council met Monday night to reorganize some committee positions.

Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally will continue as chairperson of the city’s finance committee. She’ll be joined by Basia Adamczak of the Seventh Ward and Anita Davis of the Sixth Ward.

Davis will also be the chairperson of the safety committee, which deals with the police and fire departments. She’ll be joined by Adamczak and new Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes, who was also the former police chief.

