Youngstown City Council passes ‘natural hair’ legislation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown now has protections for those who feel as though they’ve been discriminated against because of their natural hairstyle.

It’s part of the CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It was brought to Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver by Representative Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland.

Oliver worked with Dana Lance, who works in the law department, and fellow councilperson Samantha Turner to turn the act into a piece of legislation. Youngstown City Council passed the measure during their meeting Wednesday evening.

“Thank you to all of my colleagues, and thank you to the city for supporting that effort, and that’s on behalf of myself and Councilwoman Adamczak, who co-sponsored, along with this being pushed forward by our 1st Ward City Councilman Julius Oliver,” Turner said during the meeting.

“Now that it’s law, it has teeth to it. You can bring it before the Human Relations Commission. You can bring it before our law department, and now there’s something that says, ‘Yes, you’re protected against this type of discrimination here in Youngstown,'” Oliver said.

Oliver said he’s experienced this type of discrimination before when a businessman told him early in his political career that he would finance his campaign if he cut his hair.

He also said it applies to all people of all races and ethnicities but affects African Americans more than anybody else

“Even though people might not know it exists in them or in their establishment, this legislation will hopefully make them review their policies and say ‘Let me make sure I’m not doing this at my company,'” Oliver said.

Individuals can go to the Tax Incentive Review Council of the Human Relations Commission to report discrimination, and now this type of discrimination is officially recognized by the city.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help people that need help, especially when they might not even know they need this help. It’s also a great feeling to bring awareness to people that may have an implicit bias that they may not know is there,” Oliver said.