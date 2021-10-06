Youngstown city council looks at other incentives to get employees vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city employees will not be getting the $1,000 incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

City council voted against the bonus at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The vote failed 3-3 and would have needed four votes to pass.

One city council member says voters didn’t like the $1,000 bonus, saying it was just too much money.

“I got overwhelming feedback from my constituents that they were not in favor of the thousand dollar COVID incentive. People said they were comfortable with some kind of incentive, but they just thought that was out of line,” said Mike Ray, 4th ward council member.

The city says they will look into other ways to encourage employees to get the vaccine.

Some ideas include giving vaccinated city employees a break on their health insurance premiums or making having a surcharge for unvaccinated employees.