Youngstown City Council learns of significant pay raises from one department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council learned of significant pay raises going to some city workers.

It all centers around the Clerk of Courts Office.

Monday night, the finance committee found out that 11 people in Sarah Brown-Clark’s office were promoted since September to vacant positions. Their pay raises total $91,000.

It comes as other departments are making cuts.

The city’s Finance Director said the clerk did nothing wrong.

He said it will, though, make it more difficult when administrators start bargaining with other departments.

“I wanted you to be aware of that, that we are going to most likely go into binding arbitration with the police and fire departments, and this document is going to be used as an item. It’s going to make it difficult for us in negotiation,” said Finance Director Kyle Miasek.

Council and Mayor Tito Brown said there’s not much they can do about the raises. He said council gives Clark a budget, and it’s her discretion how she spends the money.

Members were told Council has the ultimate authority to appropriate funds to various departments and to eliminate vacant positions to keep them from being filled again.

They will now look at that “master salary” list to see if and where positions can be eliminated.