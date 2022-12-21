YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, Youngstown City Council approved the spending of $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan money.

$1 million will go to a facade grant program, $2 million will go to a revolving loan fund and $1.4 million will go to various road and bridge improvement projects in the 5th Ward on the West Side.

Council also approved a “Mow to Own” program to allow more people to take over vacant lots near their houses.

Members also heard from four speakers opposing the SOBE Thermal Energy plant being proposed to replace the former Youngstown Thermal plant near the downtown area.