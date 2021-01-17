Youngstown church’s door shattered after suspect tried breaking in

Nothing was stolen from the church, according to the pastor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the pastor of Greater Friendship Baptist Church told First News that late Friday night, someone tried breaking into their church.

Nothing was stolen from the church, but the suspect did shatter the side door, leaving the church to replace it.

“I told the members today, the glass may be shattered, but our faith isn’t shattered. We will still press and go on. I’m of the mindset that if it was a group of individuals, reach out to me on Facebook and let’s talk about this thing,” said Pastor James Bowie.

Pastor Bowie says this is the fifth act of vandalism on the church since 2018.

Youngstown police are now investigating for suspects.