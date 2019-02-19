Youngstown church welcomes addition to building with new cupola Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Church steeples are big sources of pride. But one Youngstown church had to tear its steeple down in 2013.

Monday, it finally put up a replacement.

Members of the church on Elm Street watched as it was installed.

A new cupola was put together at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown. Two pieces attached standing 27 feet tall, but there was still a long climb to the top of the church.

"This is a more positive experience than watching them tear down the old wooden steeple that went back to the original 1920s building," said Martin Berger.

The 90-year old, 96-foot steeple was brought down six years ago. It was rotted and unsafe. The cupola was chosen to take its place.

"When the settlers first came here to the western reserve this is one of the architectural features that they brought with them," Tom Beck said.

The church went back and forth on designs before settling on this look, which cost approximately $65,000.

It's a traditional look, similar to many universalist and Unitarian churches in Northeast Ohio.

"UUYO as we affectionately call it, feels like a lookout for the neighborhood, we just really want to be here, we feel good about being on the north side and it feels wonderful to have this structure on top of our church," said Jennifer Boyd.

Many of the church members loved seeing a new piece of the church, replacing what they affectionally called the stump.

They celebrated when the cupola was finally in place.

The windows at the top will shine with a yellow light, while the larger windows will change colors to reflect various social issues or even holidays.

The church has a great legacy from 1892, and the current church built in 1925, plans to keep standing tall in the city.

"That we're here. We're proud of Youngstown, proud to be part of the north side, and the growth and revitalization that's happening, so it feels like a powerful statement that we're making," Boyd said.

A statement that will stand tall for generations to come.