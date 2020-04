The distribution will be located at 1812 Oak Hill Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church is hosting a free food giveaway for the community on Tuesday, April 21.

The church is giving away food for the first 200 guests from 10 a.m. until noon.

The National Guard is assisting with the distribution.

The distribution will be located at 1812 Oak Hill Ave. in. Youngstown.