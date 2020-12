The church will be giving out the toys on Sunday at 10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Vision New Day Ministry has extra toys to give out this holiday season.

The church will be giving out the toys on Sunday at 10 a.m.

There is no need to register for the giveaway. All you have to do is show up to 1970 Everett Ave. in Youngstown.