Youngstown church to get long-awaited cupola for top of building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Unitarian Universalist Church in Youngstown will be getting a makeover to the top of the building on Monday.

The church removed their steeple due to leaks and safety concerns in January of 2013.

Church leaders say the steeple was around since the church was built in 1925.

The church voted to put up a cupola last July. Leaders say they made this decision because of what it symbolizes.

"It's historically appropriate and also the cupola was used as a lookout, and that is symbolic of the role this church will play in the north side," said Reverend Joseph Boyd.

The cupola was pre-fabricated in Texas and cost the church about $69,000.

As long as the weather permits, the cupola is expected to be up by the end of the day on Monday.