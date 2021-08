YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown church is hosting a Youth Roundtable event Thursday night.

Lighthouse Covenant Ministries is hosting the event at 7 p.m., which will feature a discussion between moderators regarding the recent violence in the city of Youngstown.

Moderators at the event will be Jeremyiah Womack and Cheyenne Huerta.

Ages 15 through 25 are welcome at the event.

It will be held at Lighthouse Covenant Ministries at 1755 Shehy St. in Youngstown.