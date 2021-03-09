Youngstown church, school district continue Wednesday food giveaways

New Covenant Church of the Nazarene gives about 200 meals away each Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A church on Youngstown’s west side has been giving meals to families over the last year. Their next giveaway is on Wednesday.

New Covenant Church of the Nazarene gives about 200 meals away each Wednesday.

The partnership with Youngstown City Schools started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get food, families must have children and just pull into the parking lot between 2-5 p.m.

“We really knew that there was a great need and part of the reason that we wanted to join the schools, because they were doing something so great, was the fact that there are families that also work. So working parents sometimes miss the meals that are being offered through the district,” said Rev. Tracey Dawson.

Rev. Dawson hopes to fill community needs through her church.