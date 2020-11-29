Youngstown church renames street to celebrate their 100th anniversary

The church hopes the new street name becomes a memorial for the next generation to remember

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, a Youngstown church had their street name changed in honor of their 100th anniversary.

To celebrate 100 years of service, the Union Baptist Church, which sits on Lincoln Street in Youngstown, changed the name of the street to Union Baptist Avenue.

The church planned events to celebrate its 100th birthday in September, but because of the pandemic, they weren’t able to have them.

Pastor Michael Harrison says, out of all the events they had planned, they’re glad they were able to come together for this one.

“Give God some glory because a lot of churches that started 100 years ago aren’t here today, but we’re still here. We’re still strong and we’re still capable,” said Pastor Harrison.

Joining in on the celebrations was Youngstown Mayr Tito Brown, who’s also a member of the church.

The church hopes the new street name becomes a memorial for the next generation to remember.