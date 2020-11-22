Youngstown church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community members in need

The church's goal was to give 120 bags of food to those in the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown church is continuing their mission to give back for the holidays.

On Sunday, members of Calvary Baptist Church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner fixing for four giveaway.

The distribution was for anyone in the community in need of food for the holidays.

Pastor Rosie Taylor says even during the pandemic, the Lord dropped it in their spirits to make sure everyone has something to eat.

“We want to reach beyond the church walls because we know people are hurting financially and spiritually. They have holes in their families this year because COVID is taking their love ones, so we want to meet those needs,” Pastor Taylor said.

Pastor Taylor says during these uncertain times, the need to give back is important.