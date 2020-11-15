Youngstown church hosts dinner giveaway

The giveaway was held at Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ on Elm Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local north Youngstown church used this gloomy day to bring a little sunshine to the community.

On Sunday, the Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ on Elm Street handed free meals and clothes out to the community.

Like many, the church saw a need in the community to give back, so they prepared over 250 meals to be given away.

There was a wide variety of dinners to choose from, including turkey, chicken and ham with different sides.

“It’s an outreach to get the people to come, rather if you’re in the church or not. You might think you’re a nobody, but to us, you’re somebody because God made you,” said Diane Williams of Nevels Temple Church.

Williams also handed out gift cards from Wendy’s and Burger King to those who came.

She says as we continue in these uncertain times, it’s important to spread the love of God.