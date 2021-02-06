Youngstown church giving back to community with Sunday soup giveaway

The drive-thru giveaway is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is putting a spin on an annual tradition.

Each year, Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church has its annual “Soup-er Bowl” event.

Members of the church’s Youth and Senior Groups plan a soup luncheon and collect donations for soup kitchens in Ukraine.

But this year, the church will be giving free soup to members of the community after seeing a lot of need in the community.

“While we will have a basket out for freewill giving, we don’t expect people to do that because we realize that people in our own community also need food,” said Ann Woloschak, youth group advisor.

The drive-thru giveaway is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Each person in the car will get a soup lunch that includes one quart of soup, a roll and a treat.

The giveaway is happening at the Ukrainian Orthodox Center across the street from the church, at 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.



No donation is expected, but anything that is given will support St. Andrew’s Soup Kitchens in Ukraine.