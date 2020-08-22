Youngstown church gives back to community with food giveaway

The Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Wardle Ave. hosts the drive up food giveaway on the last Saturday of the month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local church has been doing their part to give back to their community through a drive-thru food giveaway.

The Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Wardle Ave. hosts the drive up food giveaway on the last Saturday of the month.

Organizers say they used to give back to nursing homes, but they decided once they weren’t allowed inside nursing homes, they would redirect their efforts, and they’ve only seen the need for their help grow.

“We’ve been getting a really nice turnout each and every Saturday. God is good,” said volunteer Angie Barlow.

“It’s always new people, too. They’re always so grateful, too. They’re always so excited to come,” said Kenra Ross, another volunteer.

The food is donated by community members.

It can vary at each giveaway, but they typically have produce, chips and meat.

