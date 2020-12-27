Youngstown church gives away more toys during Sunday service

The church's pastor says it was overwhelming to be able to help people meet their needs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Toys For Tots giveaway continued past Christmas at New Vision New Day Ministry in Youngstown. The church gave toys away Sunday morning after receiving an extra truck full of them.

The ministry welcomed both guests and members to take toys for their families during their Sunday service.

New Vision New Day members also entertained the group through music and dance while everyone waited to select toys.

The church typically gives away 400 toys each year through the U.S. Marine Corps.

“There was a woman who was just in tears because she said her son had recently lost his job and he had a lot of kids, and now he wasn’t able to do for his children this Christmas, but now because of this, she’s able to take a bag full of toys–free-toys–to her grandchildren to make her son feel better about this Christmas,” said Bishop Robert G. Moore Jr.

Moore says that if there are any leftover toys, the church will continue giving them away each Sunday until they’re all gone.

He’ll make the announcement on the church’s Facebook page.