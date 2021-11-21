Youngstown church feeds 250 families ahead of holidays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Light Church in Youngstown is giving back to those in need.

Early Sunday, they had a food giveaway at East High School for anyone in need of groceries.

They gave away all kinds of Thanksgiving groceries to 250 families. Their goal was to make sure no one goes hungry.

Every year, The Light Church tries to give back to the community.

“It feels good to be able to do this for somebody else. Somebody is going to have something to eat for Thanksgiving. That makes us feel good,” said the church’s pastor Mark Hackson.

After the giveaway at the high school, church volunteers drove through Youngstown neighborhoods to drop off the remaining food.