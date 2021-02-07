Youngstown church adapts annual ‘Soup-er Bowl’ event

The church prepared more than 180 quarts of soup to give to the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a successful afternoon for a Youngstown church after they had to adapt their annual event.

Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosted their “Soup-er Bowl” event Sunday, but instead of just collecting donations, they gave out free soup lunches, too.

The church prepared more than 180 quarts of soup to give to the community.

They say they were really pleased with Sunday’s outcome.

“Some people even thanking for the offerings and for helping them and also thanking us for doing outreach not only here but also in the Ukraine because the pandemic is hurting other countries as well, not only here in our Mahoning Valley,” said Father Ivan Tchopko.

The church was also taking donations today and will put all of that toward helping several soup kitchens in Ukraine.