Youngstown Christmas tree breaks again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The official Christmas Tree for the city of Youngstown suffered a similar fate as the one last year — it broke.

The top of the tree broke as workers were placing it on a flatbed truck from a property in Austintown.

The tree was donated by Anastasia Dulick of Austintown. Crews were attempting to transport it from her property on Norquest Boulevard to Central Square in downtown.

Workers think the tree can be repaired once it is taken to the downtown location. Only the top 10 feet of the tree broke, and it is still attached to the tree.

They’re still planning to use it.