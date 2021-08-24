Youngstown chef continues to give back selflessly

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A chef in Youngstown is continuing to give back to those working in the community.

Trina Williams owns her own catering business. She also is actively involved in her community, working to spread the message of peace and unity, and consistently giving back to others.

Tuesday she served food for anyone wanting to join in at the Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown. It was a way of giving back to those who continue to give back to the city.

Williams holds community meetings weekly in attempts to help the community grow and prosper, and to try and find solutions to violence.

Tuesday was all about taking a break from the work for fellowship and relaxation.