Youngstown chase suspect accused of domestic violence caught in PA

The man had a woman in the car with him during the chase, which started after police got reports that he dragged her out of a CVS bathroom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who led police on a chase from the east side of Youngstown to Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania on Friday morning was caught by Pennsylvania State Police.

The man had a woman in the car with him during the chase, which started in the McGuffey Road area of the east side, through Hubbard, to Interstate 80 east and to I-79, where he was caught.

Police were looking for him after getting called to the CVS on Mahoning Avenue on the west side about 10 a.m. for a report of an argument between a man and a woman.

The woman went into a bathroom and the man dragged her out, reports said. There were reports that the man was armed.

Police were searching for his car when they spotted it on the east side and tried to pull it over. However, it sped away.

There was no word on the fate of the woman or any details of the arrest.