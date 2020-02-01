Youngstown CEO gathering community, staff input to plan district’s future

Jennings is planning meetings with the staff of each school next month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings is looking to district staff and the community for input on a strategic plan for the future of the district.

“This is a pivotal point for our school district,” Jennings explained. “We’re developing a plan that will frame the future of the district for years to come and we want to ensure our staff and our community have a voice in what that future looks like.”

Jennings is planning meetings with the staff of each school next month, beginning on Monday, February 3.

A community town hall meeting for the public is set from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, in the Commons of the Choffin Career and Technical Center, located at 200 E. Wood Street.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley and Western Pennsylvania also plans to make an announcement at that meeting.

“My plan is to ask each participant to complete a SWOT — Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats — analysis for YCSD,” Jennings said. “That will provide me with an idea of what our staff and our community believe we do well and where improvements need to be made.”

Results of a community and staff survey were posted on the district’s website.

The CEO Chat sessions, scheduled for the morning and afternoon of February 25, have been canceled.