YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown celebrated the people who help make the city beautiful on Thursday night.

Youngstown Cityscape has been working to revitalize downtown for the past 25 years.

Every year right after Memorial Day more than 700 people plant flowers in beds and pots around the city.

This was their 12th annual Grass Roots Gala where they celebrated YSU alumni who participate in their program with the Sweet Grass Roots Award.

“We have many other volunteers too but they have been our largest group and consistently for 25 years,” said Sharon Letson with Youngstown Cityscape.

Any leftover food from the banquet will be donated to the Rescue Mission.