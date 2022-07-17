YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrated National Ice Cream Day on Sunday with an open house.

It falls right in line with the 100th anniversary of Harry Burt opening Burt’s Confectionary in the building in 1922. Burt would later go on to invent the classic frozen treats Good Humor.

The open house had ice cream, arts and crafts, galleries and walking tours of downtown Youngstown to take people past where Harry Burt had his other locations — which have since been replaced by other buildings.

“We have a very rich history in Youngstown that a lot of people don’t know about and I think it’s important that we celebrate that and celebrate the things that happened in Youngstown,” said Linda Kostka with the historical society.

Good Humor donated the ice cream for the open house along with arts and crafts supplies.