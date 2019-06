The event began at 10 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A block party is being held in downtown Youngstown on Saturday, bringing the community together with rap and hip hop music.

Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Benji and six other acts are performing at the outdoor stage area on South Champion Street.

The event began at 10 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m.

There is a $15 admission fee.