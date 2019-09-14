Youngstown celebrates Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest

Organizers of the event are looking to demonstrate the vibrancy of the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The west side of Youngstown is celebrating its fifth annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest.

Organizers of the event are looking to demonstrate the vibrancy of the community.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue in the West Side’s historic Garden District.

It features family-friendly activities, including a farmer’s market, art sale and mini pumpkins for kids to paint, courtesy of the Garden District Neighborhood Association.

There will be a music jam session at Huck’s Motors on the corner of Milton and Mahoning avenues, as well as a large trash and treasure sale.

A number of area businesses are participating in the events.