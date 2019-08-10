Youngstown celebrates 30th YMCA Community Cup

ents will continue throughout the month and end in September

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 30th annual YMCA Community Cup kicked off in Youngstown on Saturday morning.

Twenty-three teams are participating from across the Mahoning Valley. On Saturday, they competed in bocce and kickball tournaments.

Roseann Bezilla from YMCA said finding people to participate has never been a problem.

“Everybody wants in. Everybody wants to play and if you have more than ten on a team for this, then the ones who sit out are kind of like freaking out because they don’t get to play,” Bezilla said.

The program is used to promote wellness within the community.

Events will continue throughout the month and end in September.