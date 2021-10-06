Youngstown catering company raising money for food truck to help community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown catering company is raising funds for a food truck.

Trina Williams and A Fresh Wind Catering launched a crowdfunding investment campaign in September through Honeycomb Credit.

Local community members are helping raise funds for the food truck.

In just five days, the the campaign reached 50% of it’s goal. It now sits at 70% of it’s minimum goal as of October 4.

Williams says her truck will help bring the community together.

“To be able to pull up with a food truck, feed the community, you know, people will be food, but being able to give away food and do those things while I’m on wheels, it will make it a lot easier for me,” Williams said.

A Fresh Wind Catering is hosting a community tasting on October 21.

Details on the tasting can be found soon on A Fresh Wind Catering’s website.