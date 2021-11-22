Youngstown catering business donates money for 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley received a housewarming gift this morning. Mark Fusillo from Fusillo Catering donated $2,500. Now that’s equivalent to 1,000 meals for this Thanksgiving. He said it’s his favorite holiday and he’s happy to help.

The check presentation was the first one in their brand new building. Fusillo wanted to help out for the Mission’s Thanksgiving meal. The Rescue Mission serves meals all day on Thanksgiving.

Anyone is welcomed to stop by from Noon until 8 p.m. this coming Thursday. The Fusillo catering donation will fill many bellies this Thanksgiving. He is happy the mission has one less thing to worry about.

“I always want people to have enough. especially on Thanksgiving. and nobody should be hungry in Youngstown,” Fussillo said.

President and CEO John Muckridge said he is very grateful for donors like Mark Fusillo.