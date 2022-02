YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Car sales last month around Youngstown — new and used combined — were down significantly from January of 2021.

New and used car sales in January of 2022 were just over 5,600 — that’s down 15% from last year.

The drop in new vehicle sales was even more significant.

New car sales last month were 1,970 — a drop of 35 % from January of 2021.