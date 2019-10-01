Youngstown candidates discuss importance of electing own school board members at forum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With just six weeks left until election day, the Community Mobilization Coalition held a candidates forum in Youngstown Monday night.

Candidates for municipal court judge, city council and the school board in Youngstown participated in the forum at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Lynnette Miller, a retired teacher and member of the Community Mobilization Coalition, talked about the school board and the importance of getting to elect its members.

“When you have a board of education, some may be good, some may be bad, some have skill, some don’t have as many skills. But, they are elected by the people. They are our representatives to represent us,” Miller said.

There will be an election in November for the Youngstown City School District’s Board of Education, but it’s still not known if they will actually be able to serve on the board.